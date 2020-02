× PA Game Commission: Coyote hunters shot at in Adams County

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — The Pennsylvania Game Commission looks for help to identify the person or persons they say shot at two coyote hunters last month.

The incident took place on the evening of January 31, off Brickcrafter Road in Straban Township.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Game Commission’s Southcentral Region Headquarters at 814-643-1831.