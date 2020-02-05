× Lancaster County man accused of knocking woman over with car

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Gap man has been charged with recklessly endangering another person and additional offenses after police say he seriously injured a woman after knocking over with his car in East Cocalico Township last November.

Phillip Michael Marshall, 40, is also charged with unauthorized use of an automobile, simple assault, intimidation of a victim, and two summary traffic offenses in connection to the incident, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2019 on the 300 block of West Swartzville Road, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Police say that at about 4:56 p.m., Marshall and a 47-year-old woman were traveling west on West Swartzville Road in the woman’s vehicle when they got into a verbal argument. Marshall pulled to the side of the road and told the woman to exit the vehicle, police say. When she did, Marshall allegedly sped away, knocking the victim to the ground, where she sustained serious injuries to her head and face.

Marshall, who police say did not have a driver’s license, did not return the woman’s vehicle for several days, police say. It was eventually found in the parking lot of a motel in Leola, according to police.

A warrant for Marshall’s arrest was issued Nov. 22, police say. During that time, he allegedly sent the victim threatening messages on the Facebook Messenger app.

Marshall was recently arrested on unrelated charges and is currently in Lancaster County Prison, according to police.