× Live UP!: Global School Play Day

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Global School Play Day is celebrated all over the world, recognizing the importance of unstructured play for both kids and adults.

It’s purpose? To challenge people of all ages to get out and play, to help live a healthier and happier life.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Emma Nowak from the York JCC stopped by with some friends, to explain the importance of unstructured play.

Check it out in the clip above.