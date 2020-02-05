× Man wanted for alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old Carlisle girl arrested by U.S. Marshals in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG — A Philadelphia man charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Carlisle last year was taken into custody Wednesday in Shippensburg by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced.

Willie Walker, 25, was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors by Carlisle Police after an investigation of the May 2019 incident, and has been on the run ever since, Pane said. The Fugitive Task Force was called in to assist in apprehending him, according to Pane.

Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., the Fugitive Task Force checked an apartment on the 300 block of East Burd Street and located Walker, who was arrested without incident. He was turned over to Carlisle Police for arraignment and processing, Pane said.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible,” said Pane. “We give these type of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”