Olivia’s makes their Mediterranean Steak Chop Salad in the FOX43 Kitchen

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Harry and Yanni are back in the FOX43 Kitchen!

The father and son cooking duo from Olivia’s in Gettysburg made their Mediterranean Steak Chop Salad.

If you want to make it yourself, here’s the recipe:

Mediterranean Steak Chop Salad:

Served along w grilled Pita points & Hummus

2 lbs Beef Shoulder Tender – sliced & marinated

1 cup Sheep’s Milk Cheese – Bulgarian Feta

1 cup Roasted Chick Peas (Garbanzo Bean’s)

1 cup Kalamata Olives

1 cup Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes – halved

1/4 cup Red Onion – thinly sliced

1 cup European Cucumbers

1/2 cup Bell Peppers

2 oz Parsley

1/2 cup Pepperoncinis – sliced

1/4 cup Spring Onions – thinly sliced

1 Head Romaine Lettuce

1/2 cup Radicchio Lettuce

2 cups Kale

2 cups Spinach

2 cups Baby Arugula

ALL LETTUCE WASHED DRAINED, & CHOPPED

8 each Anchovies (optional)

Roasted Chick Peas:

2 cups

Drain & place on baking pan. Drizzle with E.V.O.O. and a pinch of sea salt. Place in preheated oven at 350*F for approximately 10-12 minutes.

Marinated Steak:

Place sliced steak in bowl. Add Greek Dressing. Mix well. Cover. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.

Greek Dressing:

1 cup E.V.O.O.

1/2 cup Balsamic Vinegar

1 tsp Dried Oregano

Pinch Sea Salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Fresh Garlic – minced

1/2 Lemon – juiced

Place all ingredients in mixing bowl. Whisk aggressively for approximately 2-3 minutes.

Enjoy!