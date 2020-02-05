5 charities you can support for Black History Month

Plane breaks apart after skidding off runway in Turkey

Posted 8:25 PM, February 5, 2020, by

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "ISTANBUL SECURITY DIRECTORATE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Officials work around the site after a passenger plane skidded off the runway in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, breaking into two, on February 05, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. Several firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the area. Sabiha Gokcen Airport has been temporarily closed to air traffic. (Photo by Istanbul Security Directorate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Three people have died after a passenger plane skidded off the runway and broke apart while landing at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday.

Koca added that 179 people had been sent to different hospitals in the aftermath of the incident, which appeared to have taken place in poor weather conditions.

He said that three people are currently in an intensive care unit.

The Pegasus Airlines plane was carrying 183 people in total, including 175 adult passengers, two young children and six crew members, Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said. The airline has confirmed that one of its planes, flight number PC2193, had skidded off the runway.

Yerlikaya said the plane skidded up to 60 meters (196 feet) after landing, before falling up to 40 meters down a ditch.

Footage from the accident site showed the plane off the runway.

Dozens of first responders were working around the plane, which appeared to have split in two.

Around 22 of the injured went to Kartal Lutfi Kirdar Training and Research Hospital. Many of them are suffering from injuries to their heads and legs, said chief surgeon Recep Demirhan.

He said that 14 of those passengers are suffering “middle range” injuries and eight are lightly injured. “There are broken bones in different places in their bodies,” Demirhan said.

He said that among their patients, two “kids are injured and three foreigners are injured,” without stating their nationalities.

The plane caught fire after landing, and ambulances and rescue teams were at the scene to rescue passengers, CNN Turk reported. The airport has been temporarily closed to air traffic.

According to Flightradar24.com the plane landed at 6:19 p.m. local time (10:19 a.m. ET).

Weather radar showed a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara have launched an investigation into the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.