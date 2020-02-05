5 charities you can support for Black History Month

Second person dies of injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash on Jan. 27 in Windsor Township, York County

Posted 2:48 PM, February 5, 2020
police-tape-lights-generic

YORK COUNTY — A second person has died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Jan. 27 in Windsor Township, York Regional Police said Wednesday.

The deceased, a man whom police have not identified, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred at 1:37 p.m. on the 900 block of Delta Road.

A woman riding in the vehicle died shortly after the crash occurred, police say.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed a southbound vehicle crossed the roadway’s double-yellow center line and struck a northbound vehicle the two victims were traveling in, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.

