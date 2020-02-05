Soggy weather continues with a chance for brief period of wintry mix too!

RAIN PICKING UP AGAIN: The next round of showers will arrive this evening and continue through the overnight period into Thursday. Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the low to mid 30s, and may drop below the freezing mark especially further north. There is a good chance that we see some freezing rain tonight in the spots where temperatures fall below the 32 degree mark. This wintry mix will be fairly short lived as temperatures will be quickly climbing through the day tomorrow. The transition from any freezing rain to plain rain will likely occur by mid Thursday morning. The morning commute will likely be a wet one with rounds of showers likely through the rest of the day too.

BRIEF DRY PERIOD COMING: On and off showers are likely through most of the day tomorrow as a wave of low pressure approaches from the deep south. This wave will likely pass right over us late Thursday night into early Friday. This is the time period we can expect the most consistent rain showers. There is a small chance that there is some mixing in our northern counties, but this will be difficult because temperatures will be so warm at the surface. Thursday night we should make a run for the upper 40s with temperatures falling through the day on Friday. Breezy winds will be picking up as we dry up from the wet weather heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Most of your weekend will likely remain dry, but there is a chance for some brief winter weather. A disturbance in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will swing through Saturday night into early Sunday. With temperatures on the decline, any precipitation that will fall will likely be in the form of snow. While no accumulating snowfall is likely at this time, do expect some brief light snow late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Breezy winds likely to pick up on Sunday, but temperatures don’t drop off much after the disturbance. We still look to remain above average for this time of year. Heading into next week, there is the potential for some more 50s!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash