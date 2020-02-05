Vice President Mike Pence heading to Camp Hill Wednesday to speak at campaign event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Vice President Mike Pence will return to Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, appearing at a Women for Trump event in Camp Hill.

The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Radisson Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass.

Pence will be joined by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and White House advisor Kellyanne Conway.

Tickets for the event are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and are available here.

Those interested in attending can register for two tickets per event.

Police expect heavy traffic in the area leading up to the time of the event.

Before heading to Camp Hill, Pence will first stop in Philadelphia to speak at a school choice event celebrating education and freedom.