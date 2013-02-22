One killed in three vehicle crash on I-83

One man was killed in a three vehicle pile up on I-83 Thursday afternoon. At around 4:35 p.m. a mattress fell from a vehicle and landed in the right lane of I-83 near mile marker 22 in Manchester Township.
Two S & W Petroleum Service trucks were driving in the right lane and began to stop due to the mattress on the road. A tractor trailer behind the trucks did not realize they were stopping and slammed into the second truck which, in turn, crashed into the first truck.
The impact sparked a huge fire that quickly engulfed the vehicles in flames. The driver of the middle truck, 46-year old Brian Jacobs of Dillsburg, was killed in the accident. Gordon Myers, 64 of Lewisberry, was driving the first truck and was taken to York Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer, 51-year old Michael Grandmaison of Maine, was taken to York Hospital with minor injuries. State Police are investigating the accident and the driver of the vehicle the mattress fell from did stop and is cooperating with the investigation.
2 comments
guest
Between the absolutely insane exit and on ramp for Market St. and the ridiculously short on ramp from Rt. 30 and George St., PennDot should assume some of the liability for any accidents at these locations. One would almost think Spiro Agnew was involved taking kickbacks.
Guess we can't actually get a reporter to do a little investigation into why these access points are so dangerous.
RLH
This has absolutely nothing to do with the on ramp from Rt. 30 and George St. All of this was caused because someone didn't strap down their mattress correctly and it slid off of their car, making the S&W truck drivers slow down and the tractor trailer driver behind them wasn't paying attention and slammed into the S&W truck. My deepest sympathy goes out to the Jacobs' family, friends, and all employees at S&W. Such a tragic loss… God speed to all involved.
