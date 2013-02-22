One killed in three vehicle crash on I-83

One man was killed in a three vehicle pile up on I-83 Thursday afternoon. At around 4:35 p.m. a mattress fell from a vehicle and landed in the right lane of I-83 near mile marker 22 in Manchester Township.

Two S & W Petroleum Service trucks were driving in the right lane and began to stop due to the mattress on the road. A tractor trailer behind the trucks did not realize they were stopping and slammed into the second truck which, in turn, crashed into the first truck.

The impact sparked a huge fire that quickly engulfed the vehicles in flames. The driver of the middle truck, 46-year old Brian Jacobs of Dillsburg, was killed in the accident. Gordon Myers, 64 of Lewisberry, was driving the first truck and was taken to York Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 51-year old Michael Grandmaison of Maine, was taken to York Hospital with minor injuries. State Police are investigating the accident and the driver of the vehicle the mattress fell from did stop and is cooperating with the investigation.