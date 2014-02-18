Suspect charged in death of York City woman

Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Posted 7:48 PM, February 18, 2014, by , Updated at 08:30AM, February 19, 2014
Police make an arrest in the weekend of death of a 34 year old York City woman.  The body of Billy Jo Bratton, 34, was found last Sunday night in her home in the 200 block of West Street.  The results of a forensic autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Bratton died as a result of blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators arrested 23 year old Jermane Taylor, who lived at the same address as Bratton on a charge of Criminal Homicide.

