Highly contagious dog disease nears epidemic levels

CHICAGO, IL — More than 1,000 dogs in Chicago have been diagnosed with the canine flu and at least five have died.

Owners are warned to keep their pets away from areas that the disease may be easily spread, like dog parks and doggie daycares.

Donna Alexander of the Cook County Animal and Rabies Control told WGN a lack of appetite is a sign. “The animal may be running a fever or doesn’t want to drink water may become dehydrated,” she said.

Symptoms of canine flu include persistent and lingering cough, runny nose, suppressed appetite, lethargy, and depression.

The dog flu is spread through saliva, so nose to nose contact can be enough to pass it on.

As with human flu victims, the youngest and oldest are the most at risk. Also dogs with a compromised immune system.

The dog flu cannot spread to other animals or humans, but humans may spread it to other dogs if there is saliva on your hands.

Contact your vet for information on a vaccine to protect your dog.