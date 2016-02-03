Part of Pa. Turnpike remains closed after tractor-trailer hauling cattle catches fire

Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Photo Credit: Pa. Turnpike

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa.–A 20-mile section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike remains closed after a tractor-trailer hauling cows caught fire in West Cocalico Township on Wednesday morning.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near milepost 282 between the Lebanon-Lancaster Interchange (Exit 266) and the Reading Interchange (Exit 286) around 10 a.m.

A total of 35 cows were on board the tractor-trailer when it caught fire. Crews were able to save 33 cows, one died and another ran off, said Renee Vid Colborn, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

A replacement trailer has been brought in to transport the remaining cattle, but the road needs to be closed to safely transfer the cattle . The closure is expected to take up to two hours, Vid Colborn said.

Detour Information:

The recommended detour for eastbound motorists: Exit at Lebanon-Lancaster (#266) take State Route 72 north to Route 322 east to U.S. Route 222 north and reenter at the Reading Interchange (#286).

Alternate-route cards will be available to exiting travelers at the Lebanon-Lancaster Interchange during the closure. Expect higher traffic volumes on detour roads during the closure.

 