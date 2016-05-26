Propane truck overturns in Lancaster County; 24 houses evacuated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TWP, Lancaster County, Pa- Crews cleared the scene where a gas truck overturned Thursday morning in Lancaster County.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said a propane truck overturned in the area of White Oak and Newport Road just after 9:00 a.m. The truck was carrying over 2500 gallons of propane.

The driver of the truck is in critical condition and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital. Two police officers rescued the man from the truck. Officials said the driver was lucky.

"A propane truck on its side with a driver trapped, there is a lot of things that could go against us," Warwick Emergency Services Commission's Duane Ober said.

Hazmat crews were on scene trying to contain the propane spill. The containment was a challenge, due to the spill being in a valley. They feared the propane collecting into pockets.

Officials said about 24 houses were evacuated, and those residents went to homes of family and friends.

There were about 10 fire companies, and more than 50 people on scene.

The area is considered safe, crews cleared the scene by around 1:15 p.m.

The road then reopened, and the people evacuated from their homes were allowed to return. Officials said there should be no harm to the environment because of the action.

The police said they do not know what caused the crash. They are still investigating.