Driver of dirt bike flees police in York County

Manheim Twp., York County, Pa. — Police need help identifying a dirt bike motorcycle operator who fled from an officer. It happened on Wednesday, July 6, 2016 at 3:15pm. The bike was on the roadway in the area of SR 216 and also on Glenville Rd. In addition to not stopping for the officer, the bike had no registration and was driven in a very reckless manner, posing a danger to other motorists.

The driver is described as a white male, wearing a white T-Shirt, blue short pants, brown boots, white sunglasses, and short brown hair. The bike is red and white in color with the number “17” on the front and side of the bike. A photograph of the driver and the bike was captured from the officer’s video dash camera in the police vehicle.

If you have information on the operator, you may remain anonymous and email us from the SWRPD.ORG website, call our office at 717-225-1333 ext. 100 or York County Dispatch at 717-854-5571.