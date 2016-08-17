Police searching for suspect from stabbing in Harrisburg

Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Posted 10:44 AM, August 17, 2016
HARRISBURG, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that stabbed a male in Harrisburg on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of S. 13th Street for a stabbed male.

The victim, a 42-year-old black male, was found bleeding heavily from a laceration to his torso. He told police that he was in an altercation with a black male, and that he was stabbed multiple times before the assailant fled south on 13th Street.

The victim suffered a punctured lung, along with wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-558-6900 and ask for a detective or supervisor.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

