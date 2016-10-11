Morning lows not as cold, and we are enjoying milder afternoon temperatures

MILDER DAYS

High pressure provides clear skies for most of the night leading to another chilly morning. Lows are not expected to be as cold but some areas may dip into the upper 30s.

A few clouds stream in on a southeasterly flow in he morning but burn off leaving brilliant sunshine for your Wednesday. Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Clouds increase ahead of our next system for Thursday. A stray shower or two is possible but most areas are dry. Temperatures are still mild near 70 degrees. Once the front pushes through, skies clear Thursday night into Friday. Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures are seasonable in the lower to middle 60s to end the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We can’t ask for a better weekend. High pressure dominates, bringing a dry and partly to mostly sunny weekend. Temperatures remain milder in the middle 60s for Saturday and near 70 Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

There is a small chance for a stray shower Monday, otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again, temperatures are nearing 70 degrees. Our next front arrives with showers late Tuesday. Highs are in the 60s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist