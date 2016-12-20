× Agriculture Secretary reminds dog owners, ‘Love your dog? License your dog.’

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded dog owners to license their dogs by Jan. 1 to give them the gift of security. State law requires dogs to be licensed and it protects your pets if they get lost.

“While you’re shopping for the perfect chew toy for your dog’s holiday stocking,” Secretary Redding said, “don’t forget to buy your dog a license before the New Year.”

State law requires that all dogs over three months of age to be licenses by Jan. 1 of each year. Owners who fail to license their dog could face a fine up to $300 for each unlicensed dog.

“Licensing your dog is the best step you can take to bring your beloved pet home if he gets lost. It’s not only the smart thing to do, it’s also the law,” said Secretary Redding.

The fee for an annual dog license is $6.50, or $8.50 if the animal is not spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have permanent identification such as microchip or tattoo.

The application pis simple and only requests owner contact information and details about the dog being licensed, such as name, age, breed and color. The information is used by animal control and shelters to identify lost dogs and get them home safely.