Man, 45, charged in Hanover arson

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A man is behind bars after police say he intentionally set fire to a vacant home in Hanover.

Andrew M. Pinda, 45, of Hanover, is charged with arson, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He was arraigned Wednesday and taken to York County Prison in lieu of $260,000 bail.

According to police, Pinda confessed to setting a fire at a vacant home along the 600 block of Broadway in Hanover on November 26. No one was hurt in the fire. Damage was estimated around $75,000.

Police say Pinda also confessed to trespassing at a home along the 100 block of Eichelberger Street while the homeowner was away on vacation. Officers began investigating on November 30 after a 61–year-old man returned home and found his home had been forcibly entered. Evidence suggested Pina had inhabited the home while the victim had been away.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 4.