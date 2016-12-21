PA Dept. of Health providing an update on the medical marijuana program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa., -- The Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Karen Murphy, is expected to provide an update this morning regarding the process of implementing the state's new medical marijuana law.

Dr. Murphy is expected to give an update on how the application process is going for growers/processors and dispensers in the Commonwealth.

The medical marijuana program was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf back in April this year, and will offer medical marijuana as a treatment option for Pennsylvania residents suffering a serious medical condition.

Lawmakers say the program should be fully implemented by 2018.

The update gets underway this morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Capitol.