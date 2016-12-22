× Bickel’s Snack Foods notifies customers of recall

YORK, Pa. — Bickel’s Snack Foods Inc., of York, PA, is recalling all snack products that were made with milk ingredients supplied by one of it’s secondary seasoning component suppliers, Valley Milk Products LLC, due to Salmonella contamination. The Food and Drug Administration has been made aware of this recall.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and even fatal infections and illnesses in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Even though no lab tests have confirmed the presence of Salmonella in these products and no illnesses have been reported, Bickel’s wants to voluntarily recall these products out of an abundance of caution.

This voluntary recall includes the following products:

Bon Ton- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2.75 oz UPC: 7004000224 Best by Between: 12/26/16-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-12/14/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz UPC: 7593996049 Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 5 oz UPC: 7593905103 Best by: 1/2/17 Manufactured: 9/28/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 8.5 oz UPC: 7593905033 Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Bickel’s- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: .75 oz UPC: 7148700930 Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/13/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/7/16

Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz UPC: 7148700602 Best by Between: 1/16/17-3/6/17 Manufactured Between: 10/12/16-11/30/16

Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 7 oz UPC: 7148721020 Best by Between: 1/2/17-3/6/17 Manufactured Between: 9/28/16-11/30/16

Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 8.5oz UPC: 7148711030 Best by Between: 1/2/17-3/13/17 Manufactured Between: 9/28/16-12/7/16

Bon Ton-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 1.5 oz UPC: 7004004132 Best by: 1/9/17 Manufactured: 10/5/16

Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz UPC: 7017500019 Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/13/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/7/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 7/8 oz UPC: 3720000014 Best by Between: 12/19/16-2/20/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-11/17/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz UPC: 3720000476 Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 8.5 oz UPC: 3720000504 Best by Between: 1/9/17-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 10/5/16-12/14/16

Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

Size: 8.5 oz UPC: 7017500060 Best by Between: 1/9/17-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 10/4/16-12/13/16

Cabana-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 5 oz UPC: 7277901085 Best by Between: 3/6/17-4/24/17 Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-11/9/16

Key Foods-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

Size: 6 Oz UPC: 73296216671 Best by Between: 12/26/16-3/13/17 Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-12/7/16

Customers who purchased this product should dispose of it immediately. Consumers with questions may contact Bickel’s Snack Foods,Inc., toll free at 1-800-888-4646 Monday through Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm. EST.