× Homeless man buys hammer, uses it to break into Burger King in Manheim Township, police say

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A 22-year-old man is facing charges after police say he broke into a Burger King with a hammer in Lancaster County early Wednesday morning.

Angel A. Nash, who police say is homeless, is charged with burglary, theft, possessing instruments of a crime, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, Nash purchased a hammer from a nearby Walgreens and used it to break the drive thru window of a Burger King located along the 1400 block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. Nash then entered the restaurant, pried open cash drawers and fled with an undetermined amount of money.

When Nash was taken into custody, police say he was in possession of heroin. He was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of 50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 30.