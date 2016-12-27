Halifax children punched in face, locked in bedroom, had no heat and no food

Details of the abuse and neglect that three Halifax children endured are forthcoming.

Joshua Ross Weyant and Brandi Jene Weyant, of 1005 North River Road, Halifax Township were investigated by Pennsylvania State Police and Dauphin County Children and Youth Services, regarding suspected abuse and neglect. Police, and children and youth services caseworkers, discovered the allegations were true.

The Weyant’s were housing 10 individuals, who resided along with the three young children. The children were ages 4, 5 and 6, an affidavit explains.

The children were found to be in extremely poor health, appearing frail and weak, extremely thin, with identified bruising and abrasions upon their bodies. Photographs were taken of the children that depict them to be extremely underweight and malnourished. The children were independently interviewed by investigators.

Investigators discovered:

the six-year-old had a severe abrasion on his right eye; he said his father, Joshua, had thrown him across the floor as punishment, causing a severe facial injury

victims told investigators that they would be locked in their bedroom at night and they could not leave the room

victims said they would pound on the wall to get someone to take them to the bathroom, and they would urinate on themselves, on the bedroom floor, and no one would come

victims said they didn’t have a functioning heat source

victims said the rooms were without furniture, and they would often peel paint off the walls

victims said the last thing they could remember that they ate was an apple

Investigators confirmed details of the story of the children. And, the children were taken to Penn State Hershey Milton S. Hershey Medical Center emergency room for care.