Recall: Roland Manzanilla Olives stuffed with anchovies due

New York, NY – American Roland Food Corp., in cooperation with the manufacturer in Spain, is initiating a recall of one lot of Roland® Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies, due to a product quality issue that may pose a potential health hazard to those who consume the product.

This lot of Roland® Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies was distributed nationwide and internationally to food distributors, food service customers, grocery chains, and other retail locations for further distribution or use.

The following product is subject to the recall:

Product: Roland® Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies

Item #: 71402

Lot #: 95

UPC #: item UPC 41224714021 and case UPC 10041224714028

Pack Size: 1×12/3.0 OZ.

Country of Origin: Spain

Reason for Recall: Product Quality

Production Codes (Code is ink jet printed on top of can): P:1201 and P1130

Carton Markings:

ITEM 71402

LOT : 95

Product Name: ROLAND® OLIVES STUFFED W/ANCHOVIES

Item UPC 41224714021

Case UPC 10041224714028

No other Roland® Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies products are affected by the recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the company received a notification from the FDA. The company has notified the manufacturer of the findings in order to conduct a joint investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers can visit http://www.rolandfood.com, or contact its Consumer Hotline at 1-800.221.4030 ext. 222, Monday – Friday, 9am-5pm EST, for further information about the recall and for instructions on obtaining replacement product.

Source: U.S Food & Drug Administration