Man, 21, struck by vehicle in West Earl Township

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Lancaster County early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. along the 4400 block of Oregon Pike in West Earl Township. According to police reports, 21-year-old Liam Greenwood, of Lancaster, was crossing the street when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Greenwood was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

No word on his condition.