Vandals damage Chambersburg church

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are investigating after vandals damaged a church in Franklin County early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Church of the Brethren located along the 200 block of South 4th Street in Chambersburg. Officers responded to the church around 3:30 a.m. and discovered someone had broken a concrete flower pot and used the broken pieces to break a glass door at the rear of the church.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip online here.