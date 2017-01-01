× Mother of abducted baby found dead; suspect in custody

SHARPSVILLE, Mercer County, Pa.– Police in Sharpsville, Mercer County are investigating, after a homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped his 8-month-old daughter.

Police issued an Amber Alert about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, after they said Antonio Velazquez-Rupert, 36, had abducted Ariella Downs from her mother’s apartment in Sharpsville, near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

The Amber Alert was cancelled by 4:00 p.m. after police more than 300-miles away in Reading, Pa., found Velazquez-Rupert and took him into custody. The baby was unharmed.

Sharpsville Police said Velazquez-Rupert is a suspect in the homicide of the girl’s mother, Amanda Downs. She was found dead on the second floor of her apartment. Her cause of death has not been released.