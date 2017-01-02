× Teen arrested in deadly Greencastle shooting

GREENCASTLE, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Greencastle teen has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s eve shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

So far, state police have not released the teens’ identities. Online court documents filed with Magisterial District Judge Jody Eyer reveal the name of the teen charged with criminal homicide is 15-year-old Taylor A. Nelson.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday along the 400 block of West Baltimore Street in Greencastle, Franklin County.

Authorities say the teens were inside a home when Nelson showed the other teen a gun. As Nelson was handling the gun, he pointed it at the victim and the “weapon was discharged,” according to state police reports. The 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Nelson was arraigned Sunday and taken to Franklin County Prison without bail, according to online court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 10.

A news conference is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. at State Police-Chambersburg barracks. FOX43 News will be there and will continue to update this story throughout the day.