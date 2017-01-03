J.M. Smucker Company recalls certain canned cat food
ORRVILLE, Oh. — The J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall on certain lots of 9LivesTM, EverPetTM, and Special KittyTM canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine.
The problem was discovered by the Quality Assurance team during review of production records at the manufacturing facility. No illnesses have been reported in relation to this issue. The product is being recalled out of caution.
Cats fed diets low in thiamine for longer periods of time may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Thiamine is very essential for cats. Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be displayed by gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of thiamine deficiency can include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In some advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. Customers are urged to contact their veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.
The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.
Products affected include:
|Brand
|Product Description
|UPC Code Consumer Unit
|Lot Numbers
|Units per Case
|Selling Unit Size
|UPC Code on Case
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna
|7910052238
|6354803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052228
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Seafood Platter
|7910000402
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000402
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Seafood Platter
|7910000367
|6355803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003670
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910000327
|6358803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000327
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910000286
|6358803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910002860
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910052239
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052229
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910052239
|6364803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052229
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood
|7910000364 (793641)
|6356803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003640
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna
|7910000324
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000324
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner
|7910000410
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000410
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken
|7910000312 (793121)
|6355803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910000312
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish
|7910000420
|6358803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000420
|9Lives
|Seafood Poultry Variety Pack
|7910053377
|6307803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910053377
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna
|7910000366
|6357803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003660
|EverPet
|Mixed Grill Dinner
|7910053114
|6356803
|12
|13 oz
|7910053114
|Special Kitty
|Beef and Liver Dinner
|8113112120
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112120
|Special Kitty
|Classic Tuna Dinner
|8113112157
|6358803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112157
|Special Kitty
|Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap
|8113109609
|6355803
|1
|12 pk
13 oz each
|8113109609
|Special Kitty
|Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap
|8113112119
|6356803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112119
|Special Kitty
|Super Supper
|8113179041
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|7910079041
No other products of The J.M. Smucker Company are affected by this recall.
Customers who have cans of affected cat food should stop feeding it to their cats and call the company at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST or contact us at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.
For more information visit the FDA website.