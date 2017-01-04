× Biglerville man accused of recording woman in JCPenney’s dressing room

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A Biglerville man was arrested last month after he was caught taking video of a woman in a JCPenney’s dressing room in York County, according to the criminal complaint.

Elias Barona-Martinez, 38, is charged with invasion of privacy. He was arraigned December 23 and taken to York County Prison in lieu of $2,000 bail.

Hanover Borough Police responded to the JCPenney’s located along the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover on December 23 for a report of a man taking video of a woman undressing in a dressing room, according to court documents.

Police met with the woman who said she witnessed a phone being used to look under the stall she was changing in, court records state. The woman got dressed, exited the changing stall and saw Barona-Martinez acting suspicious outside the dressing room.

The woman’s husband witnessed the incident and Barona-Martinez showed him the video after being confronted, according to the criminal complaint.

Barona-Martinez was arrested and later admitted to recording the woman as she was undressing, court documents state.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24.