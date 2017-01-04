× Unlocked car stolen after owner leaves keys in cupholder

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a weekend auto theft. It happen in the late afternoon, Sunday, January 1st in the first block of East 5th Avenue in North York Borough.

The owner reported parking her car on the street at 5 p.m. She then left the vehicle unlocked and the keys in the cupholder. Upon returning to the car at 5:30 p.m., it was gone.

The car is a red 2004 Chevrolet Impala 4 door sedan with a cracked windshield and damaged rear bumper.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647.