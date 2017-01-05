× Warrant issued for suspect Christmas Day shooting in York

YORK, Pa. – A suspect is identified and an arrest warrant has been issued in a Christmas Day shooting in York. City Police say the warrant is for Axel Omar Pena – Reyes, 22, wanted in connection to a shooting that happen at about 4 o’clock on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 818 Fireside Road.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Pena-Reyes, you are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this case and it is anonymous.