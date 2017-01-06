PA Farm Show food court opens today at noon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa., -- The Pennsylvania Farm Show food court opens at noon on Friday.

The food court offers a variety of different Pennsylvania food staples including the popular Pennsylvania Dairymen's milkshakes, the new Blue Ribbon Blended Burger, original fried mushrooms, and pulled pork sandwiches.

The Farm Show opens to the public on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Fox43's Jennifer Ready made a visit to the food court Friday morning for a sneak peak of what different food will be there. Watch the video to find out more.