Thieves get away with nearly $14,000 worth of iPhones from Mechanicsburg Wal-Mart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – Silver Spring Township Police seek help from public in identifying suspects stole iPhones last month from the Wal-Mart store, at 6520 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg.

Police say at about 12:31 a.m. on December 29, 2016, three black males walked into the store and went to the electronics section. One of the males distracted the clerk, while the other two suspects strolled over to the locked cabinet where the iPhones are kept.

The male suspects remove 21 iPhones and put them into a grey back pack that they took off of a store display. They then took the phones in the bag to another section of the store. They then concealed the phones in their clothing and walked out of the store at about 12:54 a.m. They drove away in what appears on surveillance camera video to be an older grey car, possibly a Cadillac, Buick or Oldsmobile minutes later.

The value of the 21 iPhones was determined to be $13,815.

Anyone with information in regards to the suspects’ identity is asked to please call Detective Seth Weikert, Silver Spring Township Police Department at (717) 591-8245 or by email at sweikert@sstwp.org.