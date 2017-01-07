Protesters interrupt Governor Wolf’s speech at the opening of the Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf helped kick off the Farm Show this morning in Harrisburg but it did not go without incident.

A few animal rights protesters rushed the stage before quickly being taken away by state troopers. Future agriculture leaders and spectators joined Governor Wolf, Senator Bob Casey, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and others to kick off the event.

Redding says the situation was quickly controlled.

"At the end of the day, they can certainly express that view, but even the security plan we put in place for the large security complex came into play for the opening ceremony disturbance as well."

After speaking , Governor Wolf and others walked around the Farm Show .

"This has always been a high point of the year for me," Governor Wolf said. "I grew up just south of here and this is a big event for all of Pennsylvania so it's fun."

Visitors can choose from hundreds of exhibits to learn about plants and animals and sample some PA Preferred products.