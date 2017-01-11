× Luzerne County man arrested for human trafficking in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Luzerne County man was arrested last month after he drove a woman from Scranton to Dauphin County to have sex with a man who was actually an undercover police officer, according the criminal complaint. .

Anthony Boone, 36, of Nanticoke, was charged with trafficking individuals. He was arraigned on December 30 and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

On December 30, an officer began an undercover investigation involving a prostitute advertising as “Adriana” on a website called skipthegames.com, according to court records..

After exchanging a number of calls and text messages with “Adriana,” police set up a meeting at a Super 8 motel on Executive Drive in Swatara Township .

After arriving at the motel, the officer watched “Adriana” getting out of the vehicle while a man, later identified as Boone, was in the driver’s seat.

The woman and the undercover officer met at a side door, and walked into the motel room together. The officer told the woman that he had left condoms in his car, and left the room to meet up with a fellow officer. They both returned to the room and explained to the woman that they were police officers.

She told the officers that Boone was the man who drove her to the hotel and that she was engaging in prostitution for him, court documents state. The woman said that she gives Boone all of the money she collects from having sex with men, approximately $1,000 a day, and that he posts the ads and manages her prostitution activities. She told police that she is afraid of Boone and feels unable to get out of his control.

While interviewing the woman, officers noticed she began receiving multiple texts and calls from Boone, who proceeded to flee on foot from the hotel. He was located and apprehended a short distance from the hotel.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 19.