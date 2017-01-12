× Lykens man wanted for assaulting man over Facebook post

LYKENS, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a Lykens man accused of brutally assaulting a man during an argument over a Facebook post in July 2016.

The assault happened on July 8 at a home along the 400 block of North 2nd Street in Lykens Borough, Dauphin County.

According to state police reports, 27-year-old Scott A. Stock-Rothermel Jr. went to the home of 23-year-old Austin A. Wertz and 26-year-old Andrew C. Hopkins. When Stock-Rothermel arrived at the residence, state police say he was knocked unconscious during a physical assault. The argument was allegedly over a Facebook post.

Stock-Rothermel was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Authorities say he remained there for nearly two weeks while recovering. He was arrested on December 12 and charged with simple assault, DUI (controlled substances) and DUI (alcohol).

Wertz was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangering, unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with evidence. State police say Wertz’s whereabouts are unknown and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Hopkins was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with evidence. He was arrested on December 12 and is in Dauphin County Prison on an unrelated probation violation.

Anyone with information regarding Wertz’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police-Lykens at 717-362-8700.