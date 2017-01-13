× Texas man arrested at Dauphin County truck stop, accused of fleeing I-81 deadly crash scene

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Texas man in Dauphin County who they say fled the scene of a deadly pedestrian accident along Interstate 81 in Cumberland County on Friday morning.

Alan Kegal, 56, of Leander, Texas is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to give information and render aid and failure to notify police of an accident.

According to state police reports, 24-year-old Zivko Lakic, of Bronx, New York, was hit while he was standing outside his tractor-trailer– which was pulled off to the side of the road along I-81 north near mile marker 56 in Silver Spring Township just after 6 a.m. Friday.

Troopers say Kegal’s tractor-trailer side-swiped Lakic’s tractor-trailer before hitting Lakic as he stood near the drivers side door.

Kegal failed to stop at the crash scene and drove about 20 miles to the Flying J truck stop located off the Manada Hill exit on I-81 in Dauphin County.

According to state police reports, Kegal was found inside his tractor-trailer in the parking lot of the truck stop.

Front end damage to truck believed caused by hit-and-run. Driver arrested. Coroner says deceased from NY State. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/nSDTCDtuiV — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) January 13, 2017

Truck believed to have been involved in fatal hit-and-run this AM near Mechanicsburg found off I-81 in Dauphin Co. Getting towed @fox43 pic.twitter.com/YQoUe0HwKZ — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) January 13, 2017