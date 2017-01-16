× ‘For kids to grow up without their father, that’s uncalled for’ Dad dies in York homicide

YORK, Pa. – Police are investigating a crash turned murder in York. The York County coroner says Sunday night around 9:00pm, Ryan Small,22, crashed his car along W. Princess St. When crews responded to the scene they realized Small had two gunshot wounds in his stomach. He died at the hospital. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Police are still investigating where the shooting occurred.

Small’s friends say he has two young children and one on the way. They created a memorial for him near the scene of the crash. They also say the violence in York has to be stopped.

“It needs to end. You’re not hurting anybody but yourself, at the end of the day. We got kids to think about. Look at what they are growing up and going through as it is right now. For a kid to grow up without their father, that’s uncalled for,” said Da’Jwan Holmes, friend of victim.

A stop the violence rally will be held Friday in the 400 block of W. Princess St. this Friday from 5:00-6:00pm.