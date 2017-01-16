Keeping the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. alive in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- In honor of the Martin Luther King, Junior holiday weekend, a special dinner was held in York on Sunday.

The 5th Annual Martin Luther King, Junior America's Sunday Supper took place at Lincoln Charter School and was led by Mayor Kim Bracey.

The thought-provoking event honored the legacy of Doctor King.

People came together to share a meal, view a community film and join in on the conversation, which was focused on unity.

"It's about us as individuals in our city and communities taking ownership and empowering within ourselves to enact what we talk about here to today,” said Edquina Washington, Director of Community Relations.

MLK America’s Sunday Supper is a national event that is sponsored by Points of Light, which was inspired by Dr. King’s legacy.