× Police are searching for suspect in connection to robbery of Rite Aid

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that is connected to a robbery of a Rite Aid location.

The suspect entered the store, located in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Rd., at 1:51 a.m. on January 16. He was armed with a knife, and demanded cash from the clerk.

The suspect was able to get away with an unspecified amount of money.

He is described as a white male that stands approximately 6’0″ tall. The suspect was wearing a black-hooded jacket and a black half-facemask.

Anyone with information into the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police.