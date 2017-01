× York Area Regional Police: Dallastown Rutters Farm Store robbery suspects arrested

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — According to York Area Regional Police Department, they have arrested and charged two people in connection with a Rutters Farm Store robbery.

The armed-robbery happened over the weekend. Police reported on their Facebook page, Jesse Ellis and Brittany Carr, both of Red Lion, have been arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm.

Both were taken to York County Central Booking.