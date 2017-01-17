× Crews on the scene of house fire in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire this morning.

The blaze broke out in a home on Wheatland Drive around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. 60 to 70 firefighters were used to combat the flames.

Two people and their dog live in the home, but they were all able to get out safely. However, the dog is now missing.

One firefighter was is being treated for a minor injury.

Officials say that the fire started in the basement and burned through the first floor, but the cause has not been determined. The house is considered a total loss.

The Fire Marshal will be on the scene later this morning.