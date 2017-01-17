New “free the six-pack” law goes into effect today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa., -- As of today, you can now purchase six packs of beer and refillable growlers at beer distributors across the state.

The change comes after Governor Tom Wolf signed the "free the six-pack" law back in November.

The law also allows retail licensees to sell alcohol starting at 9 a.m on Sundays instead of 11 a.m.

The law was supposed to take effect on Saturday, but it's Pennsylvania law that new laws cannot begin over a holiday weekend, so it will start today.

For more information, visit https://www.governor.pa.gov/governor-wolf-signs-bill-allowing-distributers-to-sell-six-packs/