× Lebanon woman charged in October 2016 hit and run

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – A 56 year old Lebanon City resident, Marie Smith, is charged with Accident Involving Death or Personal Injury in a hit and run accident that happen along the 200 block of Maple Street on October 22, 2016. The victim, a 21 year old Northern Lebanon resident was riding his bicycle west on Maple Street when he was struck from behind by the vehicle. Police learned the suspect vehicle continued west on Maple Street then turned right, north, onto Boyer Street.

City police conducted an investigation with the assistance of the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. At the conclusion of the investigation police allege that Smith failed to stop, provide her information and render aid after striking the victim. Smith stated she thought she struck a pot hole and did not know she struck the victim riding his bicycle.

The victim is no longer hospitalized but continues to recover from his injuries.