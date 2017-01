× William Penn High School having boiler issues

YORK, Pa. — A boiler at William Penn High School in York was found leaking today.

According to the fire department, one of the school’s two boilers stopped working and was leaking . The problem occurred at around 3:21 p.m. and the incident was reporter to 911 at first as a gas leak. The building was then evacuated.

Repairs on the boiler are expected to be completed by tomorrow, the second boiler is operating normally.