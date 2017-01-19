× U.S. Sens. Toomey and Warren place friendly wager on AFC Title Game

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have placed a friendly bet on the AFC Championship game on Sunday. The game will feature a matchup between Toomey’s Pittsburgh Steelers and Warren’s New England Patriots – both teams vying for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Senators Toomey and Warren have offered up home-state beverages. If the Patriots win, Senator Toomey will pay his debt with a case of Penn Pilsner beer from Pittsburgh. Senator Warren is willing to part with a case of Massachusetts-own Sam Adams beer if the Steelers prevail.

“Sunday’s game will be a thrilling match-up of two of the all-time great franchises in the NFL,” said Sen. Toomey. “While it’s hard to play in Foxborough in January, Coach Tomlin has the Steelers on a roll and they are prepared to exact revenge on their AFC nemesis. I am confident that a resurgent Steelers defense can pressure Tom Brady, and on offense, the Killer Bs can carve up the Pats D. Pittsburgh is primed to climb the stairway to seven.”

“The Patriots will get the job done this weekend in their record sixth consecutive AFC championship game appearance,” said Sen. Warren. “Coach Tomlin’s smack talk is just that: all talk–the Pats are a bunch of champions through and through, and I’m looking forward to celebrating another trip to the Super Bowl with all of Patriots Nation.”

Source: U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s Office