Police ID man who died in a car crash Friday morning in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — State Police have released the name of the man who died in a Friday morning car crash along Route 209 in Washington Township, Dauphin County.

According to police, Ruperto Garcia III, 31, of Harrisburg, was declared dead at the scene of the crash along Route 209 on Friday morning. The crash occurred on Gun Club Road along Route 209 around 3:00 a.m. The van was traveling south when the driver lost control while trying to negotiate a left curve. The incident ended with the car striking a utility pole and then a house, which ejected the rear seat passenger, Kieran Gornik, 22, of Harrisburg. Both Gornik and the front seat passenger Heather Dietrich, 27, were flown to Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries.

The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police say no one was wearing a seat belt and that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.