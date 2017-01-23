× Dauphin DA: Penbrook home invasion shooting done in self defense This is a developing story. FOX43 News will provide more information as it becomes available. #BREAKING: Dauphin Co. DA's office confirms to me that Penbrook shooting Thursday believed to be self-defense @fox43 — Felix Rodrigues Lima (@FelixReports) January 23, 2017 MORE: DA's office tells me shooting is result of attempted home invasion robbery by Davaughn Jackson, 19, and 16-yr old boy shot dead @fox43 — Felix Rodrigues Lima (@FelixReports) January 23, 2017 MORE: At this point, there is no intent to charge shooter, Harvey Eden, 38, believed to have shot boy in self-defense @fox43 — Felix Rodrigues Lima (@FelixReports) January 23, 2017 MORE: DA's office says boy broke in thru back window, was shot once inside the home @fox43 — Felix Rodrigues Lima (@FelixReports) January 23, 2017 Related stories Teenager killed after Penbrook shooting; man arrested for burglary stemming from incident