× HP notebook computer Lithium-ion batteries caused $1,000 in property damage

There has been one report of lithium-ion batteries used in HP notebook computers overheating, melting and charring, and causing about $1,000 in property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers are encouraged to stop using them immediately, remove them from the notebook computers, and contact HP for a free replacement battery. Until a replacement battery is received, consumers should use the notebook computer by plugging it into AC power only. The batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

There were 101,000 recalled. An additional 41,000 batteries were previously recalled in June 2016. About 3,000 were sold in Canada and 4,000 in Mexico.

This expanded recall involves lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP notebook computers. The batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers.

HP has expanded the number of recalled batteries, which were shipped with notebook computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016. The black batteries measure about 8 to 10.5 inches long, 2 inches wide and about 1 inch high. The battery bar code is printed on the back of the battery. “HP Notebook Batter” and the model number are printed on the battery. The batteries, included in this expanded recall have bar codes starting with: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.

Batteries previously identified as not affected by the June 2016 recall could be included in this expanded announcement. Consumers are urged to recheck their batteries. HP toll-free at 888-202-4320 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2016 or http://www.hp.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

The batteries were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and authorized dealers nationwide and online at http://www.hp.com and other websites from March 2013 through October 2016 for between $300 and $1,700. The batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Source: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission